The most absurd 'climate emergency' declaration yet

Queenstown-Lakes District Council’s ‘climate emergency’ declaration is the country’s most absurd yet, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “This is absurd hypocrisy from Councillors who, in different meetings, are trying to choose between expanding an airport and building a new one. Almost the entire district’s economy is dependent on emissions-spewing international air travel.”

“Even the Council itself spent $125,000 on air travel in the previous financial year.”

“Credit is due to the four Councillors who voted against the declaration, choosing not to insult the intelligence of ratepayers. Councils should stick to their knitting, and use their limited meeting time to identify efficiencies and improve core services.”







