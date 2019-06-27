The most absurd 'climate emergency' declaration yet
Thursday, 27 June 2019, 4:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Queenstown-Lakes District Council’s ‘climate
emergency’ declaration is the country’s most absurd yet,
says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.
New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis
Houlbrooke says, “This is absurd hypocrisy from
Councillors who, in different meetings, are trying to choose
between expanding an airport and building a new one. Almost
the entire district’s economy is dependent on
emissions-spewing international air travel.”
“Even the Council itself spent $125,000 on air travel
in the previous financial year.”
“Credit is due
to the four Councillors who voted against the declaration,
choosing not to insult the intelligence of ratepayers.
Councils should stick to their knitting, and use their
limited meeting time to identify efficiencies and improve
core
services.”
