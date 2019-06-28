Ministry response to PPTA Ballot Result
Friday, 28 June 2019, 6:30 pm
Ministry response to PPTA Ballot Result
Result
The
Ministry welcomes secondary teachers voting to accept their
offer to settle their collective agreement.
We look
forward to working with the PPTA to progress the Accord, to
resolve complex issues in the education system, that
secondary teachers also want addressed.
Terms of Settlement -
Secondary Teachers’ Collective Agreement
http://www.education.govt.nz/assets/Documents/School/Collective-Employment-Agreements/Secondary-Teachers-Collective-Agreement/STCA-2019-2022-ToS-Signed.pdf
Accord
between the Ministry of Education, NZEI Te Riu Roa and
PPTA
http://www.education.govt.nz/assets/Documents/News/Bargaining/Accord.pdf
