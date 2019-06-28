Accord between the Ministry of Education, NZEI Te Riu Roa and PPTA

We look forward to working with the PPTA to progress the Accord, to resolve complex issues in the education system, that secondary teachers also want addressed.

The Ministry welcomes secondary teachers voting to accept their offer to settle their collective agreement.

Ministry response to PPTA Ballot Result Please attribute to Iona Holsted, Secretary for Education

"Clumsy Response To A Serious Issue": Treasury Head Was "Unreasonable" On Budget Breach

Outgoing Treasury secretary Gabriel Makhlouf was "clumsy", unreasonable and fell "well short" of expectations in his handling of the Budget data breach, a government report has found.

The State Services Commission report was ordered in the fallout of Mr Makhlouf claiming Treasury's website had been "deliberately and systematically hacked" and referring the matter to police...

The Commission's report - released today - said Mr Makhlouf did not act reasonably in his use of the word "hacked" or his subsequent explanations to media. More>>