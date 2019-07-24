Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

EDS welcomes Government’s resource management system review

Wednesday, 24 July 2019, 10:51 am
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society

Environment Minister Hon David Parker today announced the Government’s comprehensive review of the resource management system.

The review is focused on the Resource Management Act but will also include interactions of that Act across the broader resource management system. The Minister will establish an expert advisory group to undertake the review with a reporting date at the end of May 2020.

“This initiative is something we have been seeking for some years,” said EDS CEO Gary Taylor.

“EDS has been undertaking its own review of the resource management system since mid-2017 with funding support from the New Zealand Law Foundation, the Michael and Suzanne Borrin Foundation and others.

“We have also formed Resource Reform New Zealand to promote the reform process across a wide range of stakeholders with partners from Property Council New Zealand, Infrastructure New Zealand, the Employers and Manufacturers Association (Northern) and Business New Zealand.

“The proposals released by the Minister today align with our own work which has been in 2 phases.

“Phase 1 undertook a first principles review of the resource management system and developed 3 potential models for reform. They ranged from an improved RMA, separating planning and environmental legislation, and creating an overarching act that would specify environmental bottom lines. Spatial planning to enable positive longer-term thinking forms an important part of all 3 options.

“In Phase 2, currently underway, we are developing up the detail of a preferred option with our final report scheduled to be released in December 2019. This work will help inform the Government’s process in a very timely way, given its review will be part-way through by year end.

“We are looking forward to participating in the Government’s review to ensure that any future system will achieve improved environmental and urban outcomes. This is an opportunity to create a world-class resource management system for our country,” concluded Mr Taylor.


