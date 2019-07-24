Land Protectors Bring CBD To a Halt

Wednesday 24 July 2019.

Land protectors allied with SOUL Ihumātao in Wellington have brought the CBD to a halt, as they occupy the intersection between Parliament, the Supreme Court, and Bowen House.

This action is an escalation response to the eviction of SOUL (Save Our Unique Landscapes) kaitiaki at Ihumātao, who are protecting their land from development by Fletchers into special housing.

Spokesperson, Kassie Hartendorp, says that “[they] are mounting the pressure on Government to take action on Ihumātao. As police presence and arrests are escalating up on the whenua, so is our response down here. The time to return the land has always been now, and we want to make it clear that our response today is only the first of many to come until meaningful action is taken”.

This action has been organised by SOUL Solidarity Pōneke.

