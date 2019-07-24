Land Protectors Bring CBD To a Halt
Wednesday, 24 July 2019, 12:29 pm
Wednesday 24 July 2019.
Land protectors allied with
SOUL Ihumātao in Wellington have brought the CBD to a halt,
as they occupy the intersection between Parliament, the
Supreme Court, and Bowen House.
This action is an
escalation response to the eviction of SOUL (Save Our Unique
Landscapes) kaitiaki at Ihumātao, who are protecting their
land from development by Fletchers into special housing.
Spokesperson, Kassie Hartendorp, says that “[they] are
mounting the pressure on Government to take action on
Ihumātao. As police presence and arrests are escalating up
on the whenua, so is our response down here. The time to
return the land has always been now, and we want to make it
clear that our response today is only the first of many to
come until meaningful action is taken”.
This action has
been organised by SOUL Solidarity Pōneke.
