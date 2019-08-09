Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Geros: Judges leniency jeopardises public safety

Friday, 9 August 2019, 9:16 am
Press Release: Sensible Sentencing Trust

9th August 2019

“Judge Raoul Neave absolutely failed in his role as the gate keeper to community safety when he made this appalling and dangerous decision”

Marcel Sydney Geros will be appearing again in front of the same Judge who decided it was in the best interest of Geros to be put under an Intensive Supervision Order (ISO) for charges of attempted kidnapping and assault with intent to injure.

Geros was placed under an ISO or a ‘therapeutic’ sentence as Judge Neave described it for two years. He was meant to be monitored by Community Corrections; but eight days later he was arrested and is being held in remand. Geros has a Bail hearing on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in the first of two linked Police pursuits.

Judge Neave had said when first sentencing Geros that he has got some incredibly complex needs and until they are dealt with he is going to be a significant problem to the community. Imprisonment and post-release conditions would do nothing to address community safety issues.

But the Sensible Sentencing Trust (SST) say the Judge absolutely failed in his role as the gate keeper to community safety when he made this appalling and dangerous decision. And it is not the first time his lack of care in public safety has been questioned.

https://www.newshub.co.nz/politics/calls-for-judge-to-step-down-2012090216


SST National Spokesperson Jess McVicar believes there are not enough resources to properly monitor offenders such as Geros on ISO’s, and offenders who present such a high risk, should be sentenced to a prison term. The safety of the community has to be the main consideration!

“We are seeing far to many situations where some members of the Justice System are making dangerous mistakes. Mistakes that are impacting the safety and wellbeing of our community and it is simply not acceptable. Geros has now involved himself in a situation where someone has been tragically killed.”

“We believe the rise in home detentions and supervision orders being handed down at sentencing are a direct impact of pressure from the government to lower the prison muster. We have to ask is it really worth the damage caused by the reckless actions of the offenders, just to reach a target they set and at the cost of their innocent victims.”

Jess says if Judge Neave again fails to ensure the community is safe from this dangerous offender, then we all have to question his ability to remain a gate keeper. Ends

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/crime/114842578/custody-remand-for-marcel-geros-after-pursuit-incident


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Sensible Sentencing Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


High Politics: Misuse Of Drugs Amendment Bill Passes Final Reading

The Misuse of Drugs Amendment Bill has passed its final reading in Parliament. The bill gives police discretion to take a health-centred approach, rather than prosecuting those in possession of class A drugs.

It also classifies the synthetic cannabinoids AMB-FUBINACA and 5F-ADB as Class A drugs and enables temporary drug class orders to be issued for emerging substances.

The bill passed 63 votes to 57, with Labour, the Greens and NZ first voting in favour and National, ACT and Jami-Lee Ross voting against the bill. More>>

 

Have Your Say: Restoring And Protecting Our Biodiversity

Scoop and PEP invite you to help decide how we should protect and restore our biodiversity over the next 50 years using Scoop’s online engagement platform, HiveMind. Photo: Vincent Zintzen/DOC More>>

ALSO:

Abuse In Care Inquiry: Survivors 'Losing Faith' After Satyanand Resignation

Sir Anand Satyanand's sudden resignation from the abuse inquiry is being seen as another sign the Royal Commission is dysfunctional. More>>

ALSO:

Misc Ongoing Scandals: PM Closed And Opaque On GJ Thompson

“The Prime Minister has all but confirmed that GJ Thompson remained the director of his lobbying firm while he worked as her most senior advisor”, ACT Leader David Seymour says. More>>

ALSO:

Vote Vote: Electoral Amendment Bill Passes First Reading

The Bill introduces Election Day enrolment and makes it easier for the Electoral Commission to use places such as supermarkets and malls as voting places. In the case of an emergency, the Electoral Commission will also be able to adjourn polling and use alternative voting processes... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Reforming The Abortion Laws

In effect, these reforms will make abortion available as of right during the first 20 weeks of pregnancy... Abortion is to be medicalised, rather than criminalised. That’s progress, I guess. More>>

ALSO:

Ihumātao: Increased Police Presence And Standoff

The increased police presence at Ihumātao last night was very intimidating and there was a five-hour standoff, protest leader Pania Newton says... Dozens of police officers lined up last night, blocking Ihumātao Quarry Road, with crowds of land defenders standing in front of them. More>>

ALSO:

US and NATO visits: US Defense Secretary In NZ

The United States secretary of defense has arrived in Auckland to meet his New Zealand counterpart. More>>

ALSO:

Health Issue: Bill To Modernise Abortion Law Introduced

A Bill, which will have its first reading on Thursday will:
• remove any statutory test on the health practitioner for a woman who is not more than 20 weeks pregnant
• for a woman who is more than 20 weeks pregnant, require the heath practitioner to reasonably believe the abortion is appropriate with regard to the pregnant woman’s physical and mental health, and well-being... More>>

ALSO:

New LINACs: New Cancer Treatment Services For Regions

Cancer sufferers in Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki and Northland will for the first time have access locally to radiation treatment without having to travel to bigger centres as a result of the Government’s decision to fund the replacement of half of all the country’s radiation machines ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 