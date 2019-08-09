Geros: Judges leniency jeopardises public safety

“Judge Raoul Neave absolutely failed in his role as the gate keeper to community safety when he made this appalling and dangerous decision”

Marcel Sydney Geros will be appearing again in front of the same Judge who decided it was in the best interest of Geros to be put under an Intensive Supervision Order (ISO) for charges of attempted kidnapping and assault with intent to injure.

Geros was placed under an ISO or a ‘therapeutic’ sentence as Judge Neave described it for two years. He was meant to be monitored by Community Corrections; but eight days later he was arrested and is being held in remand. Geros has a Bail hearing on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in the first of two linked Police pursuits.

Judge Neave had said when first sentencing Geros that he has got some incredibly complex needs and until they are dealt with he is going to be a significant problem to the community. Imprisonment and post-release conditions would do nothing to address community safety issues.

But the Sensible Sentencing Trust (SST) say the Judge absolutely failed in his role as the gate keeper to community safety when he made this appalling and dangerous decision. And it is not the first time his lack of care in public safety has been questioned.

SST National Spokesperson Jess McVicar believes there are not enough resources to properly monitor offenders such as Geros on ISO’s, and offenders who present such a high risk, should be sentenced to a prison term. The safety of the community has to be the main consideration!

“We are seeing far to many situations where some members of the Justice System are making dangerous mistakes. Mistakes that are impacting the safety and wellbeing of our community and it is simply not acceptable. Geros has now involved himself in a situation where someone has been tragically killed.”

“We believe the rise in home detentions and supervision orders being handed down at sentencing are a direct impact of pressure from the government to lower the prison muster. We have to ask is it really worth the damage caused by the reckless actions of the offenders, just to reach a target they set and at the cost of their innocent victims.”

Jess says if Judge Neave again fails to ensure the community is safe from this dangerous offender, then we all have to question his ability to remain a gate keeper. Ends

