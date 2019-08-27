Judgment: Arps v NZ Police - sentencing appeal dismissed
Tuesday, 27 August 2019, 2:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand High Court
IN THE HIGH COURT OF NEW ZEALAND
CHRISTCHURCH
REGISTRY
I TE KŌTI MATUA O AOTEAROA
ŌTAUTAHI
ROHE
CRI-2019-409-000079
[2019] NZHC
2113
BETWEEN
PHILIP ARPS
Appellant
AND
NEW
ZEALAND
POLICE
Respondent
[…]
Introduction
[1]
The appellant, Philip Arps, was sentenced to 21 months’
imprisonment on two charges of distributing an objectionable
publication. He appeals that sentence on the grounds that it
was manifestly excessive and that a community-based sentence
or a sentence of home detention should have been imposed
instead.
[…]
Conclusion
[59] The
District Court’s decisions on the starting point, end
sentence and refusal to convert to home detention were all
justified.
[60] The appeal is therefore
dismissed.
Full judgment:
2019NZHC2113.pdf
