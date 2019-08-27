Judgment: Arps v NZ Police - sentencing appeal dismissed

Introduction

[1] The appellant, Philip Arps, was sentenced to 21 months’ imprisonment on two charges of distributing an objectionable publication. He appeals that sentence on the grounds that it was manifestly excessive and that a community-based sentence or a sentence of home detention should have been imposed instead.

Conclusion

[59] The District Court’s decisions on the starting point, end sentence and refusal to convert to home detention were all justified.

[60] The appeal is therefore dismissed.

Full judgment:

