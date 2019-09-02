Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Hydrogen Vision from Govt cautiously welcomed by Greenpeace

Monday, 2 September 2019, 10:11 am
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand

Hydrogen Vision from Govt cautiously welcomed by Greenpeace with warning

Source: Greenpeace

--

Monday, 2nd September - Greenpeace says the Government’s Hydrogen Vision, launched today, could be a good step forward on the road towards a cleaner energy system for New Zealand, but warns of several potential pitfalls in the strategy

"We’re in the middle of a climate emergency and what’s needed is strong leadership to move us away from dependence on the dirty oil, coal and gas fuels that are causing this crisis," says Greenpeace climate and energy campaigner, Amanda Larsson.

"Hydrogen made using clean, renewable electricity would play an important part in that transition. We’re encouraging the Government to support a large-scale roll out of more wind and solar energy across New Zealand.

"Today’s announcement appears to show the Government taking leadership in the face of the climate emergency, but as ever, the devil will be in the detail.

"While the strategy clearly indicates a preference for green hydrogen, it appears to leave the door open for development of so-called ‘blue hydrogen’ which is made from natural gas and uses controversial carbon capture and storage technology.

"Natural gas is a fossil fuel that contributes to climate change and no government support should go towards hydrogen production from fossil fuels," says Larsson.

Greenpeace is also alarmed that the strategy suggests using hydrogen to ramp up the production of ammonia and/or urea fertilisers.

"Regardless of whether synthetic nitrogen fertiliser is made using green hydrogen or natural gas, it is still a major climate polluter that drives intensive dairying.

"To deal with the climate crisis, and protect our rivers, the Government should phase out the production and use of synthetic nitrogen fertiliser altogether and support farmers to transition to regenerative farming practices.

"When it comes to climate change, winning slowly is the same as losing. We need to see the Government ruling out polluting industries and backing more ambitious plans for renewable energy and regenerative farming in New Zealand," says Larsson.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ensuring Boris Gets Blamed For Brexit

In the face of Boris Johnson’s latest provocations, the best response for Remainers and Tory rebels alike would be… to do nothing at all.

Everyone needs to step back and let Johnson have his ‘no deal’ Brexit, since that’s the only way of making sure that the current Tory leadership gets to wear the consequent turmoil. More>>

ALSO:

 
 

Cancer Announcement: New Agency, Pharmac Funding Boost

• More medicines for more people through an immediate funding boost for PHARMAC and faster decision making process • Establish a Cancer Control Agency to ensure consistent standards nationwide • Strengthen our focus on prevention and screening... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Cheap Politics On Gun Reform

“The best reforms are made against the demands of your own base.” In the wake of the Port Arthur massacre, Tim Fischer chose not to pander to his own party’s worst short term instincts... More>>

ALSO:

Starting With Free Lunches: NZ's First Child And Youth Strategy Launched

Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft welcomes the launch of New Zealand’s first comprehensive strategy to meet the rights and needs of our children and young people. More>>

ALSO:

PPTA: Secondary Principals Ratify Deal

“I’m pleased that principals now have an agreed collective agreement. We can now focus on what matters; supporting each of our students to reach their full potential.” More>>

ALSO:

Treasury Criticism: Genter Defends Vehicle 'Feebate'

The proposal, unveiled in July, would slap an import fee on heavy-polluting gas guzzlers with the revenue used to subsidise clean, green vehicles... But a Treasury report, released to RNZ under the Official Information Act, advised the government that the evidence for both proposals was "mixed". More>>

ALSO:

Water Rights: Freshwater Report "A Platform For Discussion"

Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu “Ministers cannot and must not sideline this report. Forty percent of Aotearoa is in the Ngāi Tahu takiwā and over 75 percent of the country’s irrigation area is in Canterbury and Otago, where there is a crisis. The Crown has a legal duty to recognise and provide for Ngāi Tahu rights and interests in this taonga." More>>

ALSO:

Only Greens Oppose: Rugby World Cup Alcohol Amendment Bill Passes

A bill allowing licensed premises to remain open for Rugby World Cup matches has, with the agreement of Parliament, been passed, says Justice Minister Andrew Little. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 