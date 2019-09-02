Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Fish & Game react to DairyNZ's latest greenwashing

Monday, 2 September 2019, 4:31 pm
Press Release: Fish and Game New Zealand


DairyNZ’s refusal to understand that the public are pushing for a step-change in water quality was highlighted today by their cynically-timed press release on their Water Accord, Fish & Game New Zealand chief executive Martin Taylor says.

"The Minister for the Environment is due to release new rules to halt the decline in water quality and improve rivers, lakes and streams this week," Mr Taylor says.

"Rather than welcoming the need for change, DairyNZ have decided to highlight their so-called Sustainable Dairying: Water Accord instead of showing leadership and working with farmers to ensure a just transition to the new rules that Kiwis are calling for.

"What they don't tell you is their Accord is voluntary, has incomplete goals, and refers only to some of the aspects of dairy farming that degrade the environment.

"They have also failed to tell New Zealanders that 82 per cent of river length in farmed areas has modelled pathogen levels that pose risks to human health from swimming."

Land, Air, Water Aotearoa’s (LAWA) most recent analysis of trends between 2008 and 2017 shows that there were nearly twice as many sites where national water quality was degrading (42 per cent) than sites where it was improving (25 per cent).

A StatsNZ report from this year shows a strongly increasing dairy herd that stood at 6.5 million. Between 1994 and 2017 the South Island saw a dramatic increase from 0.6 to 2.6 million dairy cows.

The voluntary Accord means there is no guarantee that the goals will be implemented, much like the voluntary approach to winter break feeding practice guidelines.

"Photographs of winter break feeding show that, despite the voluntary guidelines, the practice has not significantly improved.

"For years, Kiwis have been calling for change and leadership from the Government.

"Instead, DairyNZ and Federated Farmers have always believed that some farmers need to be free to pollute, instead of supporting mandatory regulation.

"Polling by Colmar Brunton released by Fish & Game New Zealand today shows that two-thirds of people are expecting the Government to put rules and regulations in place to protect water quality. Three quarters - 77 per cent - of those surveyed said they were extremely or very concerned about the pollution of lakes and rivers.

"Kiwis expect to be able to swim, fish and gather food from their rivers, lakes and streams. People are calling for change so their children's children can have a New Zealand they are proud to call home."

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Fish and Game New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ensuring Boris Gets Blamed For Brexit

In the face of Boris Johnson’s latest provocations, the best response for Remainers and Tory rebels alike would be… to do nothing at all.

Everyone needs to step back and let Johnson have his ‘no deal’ Brexit, since that’s the only way of making sure that the current Tory leadership gets to wear the consequent turmoil. More>>

ALSO:

 
 

Cancer Announcement: New Agency, Pharmac Funding Boost

• More medicines for more people through an immediate funding boost for PHARMAC and faster decision making process • Establish a Cancer Control Agency to ensure consistent standards nationwide • Strengthen our focus on prevention and screening... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Cheap Politics On Gun Reform

“The best reforms are made against the demands of your own base.” In the wake of the Port Arthur massacre, Tim Fischer chose not to pander to his own party’s worst short term instincts... More>>

ALSO:

Starting With Free Lunches: NZ's First Child And Youth Strategy Launched

Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft welcomes the launch of New Zealand’s first comprehensive strategy to meet the rights and needs of our children and young people. More>>

ALSO:

PPTA: Secondary Principals Ratify Deal

“I’m pleased that principals now have an agreed collective agreement. We can now focus on what matters; supporting each of our students to reach their full potential.” More>>

ALSO:

Treasury Criticism: Genter Defends Vehicle 'Feebate'

The proposal, unveiled in July, would slap an import fee on heavy-polluting gas guzzlers with the revenue used to subsidise clean, green vehicles... But a Treasury report, released to RNZ under the Official Information Act, advised the government that the evidence for both proposals was "mixed". More>>

ALSO:

Water Rights: Freshwater Report "A Platform For Discussion"

Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu “Ministers cannot and must not sideline this report. Forty percent of Aotearoa is in the Ngāi Tahu takiwā and over 75 percent of the country’s irrigation area is in Canterbury and Otago, where there is a crisis. The Crown has a legal duty to recognise and provide for Ngāi Tahu rights and interests in this taonga." More>>

ALSO:

Only Greens Oppose: Rugby World Cup Alcohol Amendment Bill Passes

A bill allowing licensed premises to remain open for Rugby World Cup matches has, with the agreement of Parliament, been passed, says Justice Minister Andrew Little. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 