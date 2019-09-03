Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Government hydrogen focus welcomed

Tuesday, 3 September 2019, 12:17 pm
Press Release: Refining NZ

Refining New Zealand is pleased to see the Government’s endorsement of the importance of hydrogen for New Zealand’s economy and future energy needs, says Chief Executive Mike Fuge.

The country’s largest producer of hydrogen, Refining NZ announced in July it was looking to build New Zealand’s largest solar farm with the ability to use this new energy to manufacture zero-carbon green hydrogen for refining, transport fuel and export.

“We very much welcome the Green Paper, A vision for hydrogen in New Zealand, and the direction it sets out for New Zealand’s economy, addressing climate change and what we can do to accelerate hydrogen use.

“As the report notes, Refining NZ has decades of experience in using hydrogen. We will continue to meet New Zealanders’ current fuel needs while developing solar, hydrogen and wind energy for future fuel and energy.

“Refining NZ is on track to meet its long term target of being the world’s lowest emission refinery, having invested heavily to cut its CO2 intensity by 20% since 2008 as well as significantly reducing the sulphur content of all its processed fuels.

“Green hydrogen has the potential to significantly further cut carbon emissions and Refining NZ looks forward to continuing to work with the Government in advancing opportunities to achieve this,” Mr Fuge said.

