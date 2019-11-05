On space and climate
Tuesday, 5 November 2019, 4:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
In anticipation of tomorrow’s “space-related climate
change announcement” by Minister of Research, Science and
Innovation Megan Woods, New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says:
“Taxpayers can only hope that the ‘space-related’
climate change announcement is that the Government will cut
corporate welfare and subsidies for the space industry. This
would reduce emissions and save taxpayers’
money.”
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
