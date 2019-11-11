Deerstalkers Back Firearm Law Public Awareness Campaign

8 November 2019

The New Zealand Deerstalkers’ Association is backing the firearm owners’ public awareness campaign designed to inform New Zealanders about proposed new firearm laws.

The campaign has already seen a rally outside the New Zealand First Party conference and a booth at the Ashburton A&P show. More information booths will be set up at other South Island A&P shows, including during Christchurch Show Week.

In the North Island, firearm owners will join this week’s rural community’s “50 Shades of Green” march on Parliament on November 14.

The Waikato branch of the NZDA is also planning an open day for the public to visit and learn about the organisation, its hunting and firearm training and inspect their .22 rifle indoor range and club facilities.

New Zealand Deerstalkers’ Association National President Trevor Chappell says the awareness campaign is a good initiative.

“The proposed new firearm laws are a misguided attempt to crack down on legitimate firearm owners instead of tackling the real problem of inadequate policing and enforcement of existing laws,” Trevor Chappell said.

Trevor Chappell says the new laws also unfairly target legitimate shooting clubs like the Deerstalkers Association.

“The tough new restrictions on shooting clubs and ranges are unreasonable and will actually affect public safety because they will force clubs and ranges to close, even though those clubs and ranges are providing firearm safety training at no cost to the government.

“What is worse is that the proposed new laws remove fundamental human rights which are supposed to be guaranteed under our Bill of Rights.

“We support robust and reasonable laws to ensure public safety but we can never support the removal of human rights,” he said.

Trevor Chappell says the information booth at the Ashburton A&P show was well received.

“The public awareness booth at the A&P show was well supported by showgoers and achieved its aim of informing people about what is happening,” Mr Chappell said.

“We hope that more such booths will be set up at other A&P shows throughout the country in the coming weeks.

“In the meantime, we encourage hunters belonging to the Deerstalkers Association in the wider Wellington region and other firearm owners to take part in Thursday’s rally at Parliament to make their views known.”

