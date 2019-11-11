Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Deerstalkers Back Firearm Law Public Awareness Campaign

Monday, 11 November 2019, 2:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Deerstalkers Association

New Zealand Deerstalkers Association Backs Firearm Law Public Awareness Campaign

8 November 2019

The New Zealand Deerstalkers’ Association is backing the firearm owners’ public awareness campaign designed to inform New Zealanders about proposed new firearm laws.

The campaign has already seen a rally outside the New Zealand First Party conference and a booth at the Ashburton A&P show. More information booths will be set up at other South Island A&P shows, including during Christchurch Show Week.

In the North Island, firearm owners will join this week’s rural community’s “50 Shades of Green” march on Parliament on November 14.

The Waikato branch of the NZDA is also planning an open day for the public to visit and learn about the organisation, its hunting and firearm training and inspect their .22 rifle indoor range and club facilities.

New Zealand Deerstalkers’ Association National President Trevor Chappell says the awareness campaign is a good initiative.

“The proposed new firearm laws are a misguided attempt to crack down on legitimate firearm owners instead of tackling the real problem of inadequate policing and enforcement of existing laws,” Trevor Chappell said.

Trevor Chappell says the new laws also unfairly target legitimate shooting clubs like the Deerstalkers Association.

“The tough new restrictions on shooting clubs and ranges are unreasonable and will actually affect public safety because they will force clubs and ranges to close, even though those clubs and ranges are providing firearm safety training at no cost to the government.

“What is worse is that the proposed new laws remove fundamental human rights which are supposed to be guaranteed under our Bill of Rights.

“We support robust and reasonable laws to ensure public safety but we can never support the removal of human rights,” he said.

Trevor Chappell says the information booth at the Ashburton A&P show was well received.

“The public awareness booth at the A&P show was well supported by showgoers and achieved its aim of informing people about what is happening,” Mr Chappell said.

“We hope that more such booths will be set up at other A&P shows throughout the country in the coming weeks.

“In the meantime, we encourage hunters belonging to the Deerstalkers Association in the wider Wellington region and other firearm owners to take part in Thursday’s rally at Parliament to make their views known.”

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Deerstalkers Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Police: Armed Response Team In Low Level Arrest, 'Preventative' Patrols

The footage showed two officers, at least one with a Glock pistol, talking to a man sitting in a car on the side of the road. No other police cars or officers can be seen.

Police later said the stop was entirely appropriate, and resulted in the man being arrested without incident for "breaching conditions".

They said he was known to have carried firearms, but he was not charged with any gun offences in this case. They also said that the Armed Response Teams could more broadly undertake "preventative patrolling" in "high risk" locations. More>>

 

Startable Political Party: Sustainable NZ Party Holds Launch

The party's leader, Vernon Tava, told supporters at their launch over the weekend that the party will be pro environment, science and business. More>>

  • Out-Link - Sue Bradford: Is Sustainable NZ an endangered species from its birth? Or are friends in the wings? — Pundit

    • Children's Commissioner Comment: Damning Oranga Tamariki Review Of Uplift Case

    “The practice review released by Oranga Tamariki today is rigorous and robust. However, it describes a litany of failure at every step. It is a damning indictment of inadequate social work practice. Many social workers will welcome the light being shone on this case." More>>

    ALSO:

    Environment Commissioner: ‘Huge’ Data Gaps Undermine Stewardship

    Environment Commissioner Simon Upton says ‘huge’ gaps in data and knowledge undermine our stewardship of the environment and is calling for concerted action to improve the system. More>>

  • Image via Out-Link - Focusing Aotearoa New Zealand’s environmental reporting system
  • Science Media Centre - Measuring changes to our environment – Expert Reaction
  • Local Govt NZ - LGNZ backs call for better environmental reporting
  • Environmental Defence Society - EDS endorses Commissioner for the Environment’s report
  • Federated Farmers - Environment data gaps no basis for current policy swings

    • Zero Carbon Bill Passes: "Historic Day For Landmark Climate Change Legislation"

    The landmark legislation which provides a framework to support New Zealanders to prepare for, and adapt to, the effects of climate change delivers on the Government’s Coalition and Confidence Supply agreements, and is a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle the long-term challenge of climate change. More>>

    ALSO:

    Gordon Campbell: On National’s Anointing Of Christopher Luxon

    Clearly, the National Party hierarchy is very, very excited about Christopher Luxon... Such are the levels of anticipation that this week, Luxon was instantly forgiven for making up welfare policy, off the top of his head. More>>

    ALSO:

    "Serious Concerns": Officers Discuss Planting Drugs To Search Cars

    The Authority found that, while there was no proof this actually happened, some officers' comments demonstrated they were prepared to engage in improper and potentially discriminatory policing practices. More>>

    ALSO:

    work Join ScoopPro
     
    Submit News / Press Releases
     
    Follow Scoop on Twitter
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     
     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
    • NewsWire.co.nz
     
     
     