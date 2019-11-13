QLDC workshop helps senior drivers feel safe on the road
Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 3:47 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council
Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) knows the
importance of drivers feeling comfortable on our roads. At
the end of November a free, QLDC-sponsored workshop will
help senior road users brush up on their road rules and feel
confident behind the wheel.
Staying Safe is a
classroom-based refresher workshop that aims to maintain and
improve safe driving practices, as well as increase
knowledge of transport options available to help senior road
users remain mobile.
QLDC General Manager Property &
Infrastructure Pete Hansby said it was important the
Queenstown Lakes District’s senior citizens felt
comfortable getting around the area.
“We have unique
conditions that can prove challenging for road users,” Mr
Hansby said.
“This workshop will help the region’s
senior drivers feel confident when they’re on the road.
Equally, it will make them aware of alternative transport
options so there’s always an available option to get
around.”
The workshop will be held at the Queenstown
Event Centre’s Function Room on Wednesday 27 November. It
is free, with morning tea and lunch
provided.
