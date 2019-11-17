Pair rescued after being caught out by weather conditions
Sunday, 17 November 2019, 12:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Pair rescued after being caught out by weather
conditions"
Please attribute to
Sergeant Mark Kirkwood, O/C West Coast Search and Rescue:
A search team has this morning located a father and
son who were reported overdue from a tramp to the Cedar Flat
Hut on the West Coast last night.
The pair were
expected to return from their tramp at 6pm and a search team
was deployed after they failed to return.
The
search team walked through the night, reaching Cedar Flat
Hut at 3am, where they located the missing pair.
The father and son, along with the search team, were
airlifted out by helicopter this morning.
The
weather in the area yesterday was extremely bad, with heavy
rain making the track difficult to navigate at times, and
flooding of rivers and creeks.
Police are urging
anyone heading out in the great outdoors, even if it's just
for a day tramp, to check the weather forecast before
leaving home.
If the forecast is bad, please delay
your trip until the conditions have improved.
It is
also vital that anyone heading out is equipped appropriately
and wearing suitable clothing for the conditions.
Police also recommend carrying a personal locator
beacon.
More information about staying safe in the
outdoors can be found at mountainsafety.org.nz or adventuresmart.org.nz.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Hope For Nature: A New Deal For The Commons
Joseph Cederwall on The Dig: The disruption and destruction of the interconnected biodiversity of Earth is the most serious challenge humanity has ever faced. This is an ecosystem emergency on an extinction scale. It is also a serious threat to the inherent rights of the diversity of non-human life, ecosystems and human Cultures on Earth to exist and thrive. The current global paradigm is devastating life everywhere by disrupting vital “ecosystem services” like the food, water, and climate regulation systems that both humanity and biodiversity depend on in an interconnected balance. It is increasingly clear that the primary driver of this crisis is the limiting and infectious worldview around land and resource use so central to the global capitalist system. To fully understand the biodiversity crisis and explore what comes next, it is necessary to address this mind-virus at the heart of our modern civilisation – the dominion worldview. More>>