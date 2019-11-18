Hawke's Bay Police investigate gang-related incidents

Please attribute to Detective Inspector Mike Foster, District Crime Manager:

Hawke's Bay Police are making enquiries into a number of gang-related incidents in Napier yesterday (Sunday 17 November).

Police were called to reports of a group of men fighting in Anderson Park at around 3.15pm. One person was injured during this incident and was transported to hospital.

The injury was not life-threatening.

At around 6.10pm, a gang member was struck by a car in Geddis Avenue, sustaining minor leg injuries.

Later in the evening, a gang member presented at the Wellesley Road medical centre with a stab wound.

This injury was also not life-threatening.

Shortly afterwards, Police were called to the medical centre, where a shot had been fired towards a number of gang members who had gathered outside the centre.

Police remained at the medical centre overnight to provide reassurance to staff and visitors to the centre.

Police want to assure Napier residents that we share their concern about these types of incidents in our community and we are working to identify all those involved.

We take any incident involving the potential use of firearms or other weapons extremely seriously. It is fortunate that no innocent members of the public were injured in any of these incidents.

Residents may notice a heightened police presence in the community as we undertake our enquiries into these incidents.

We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any of these incidents, who has not yet spoken to Police, or anyone who has information which could assist our enquiries.

