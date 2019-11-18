Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Bin there, ran that

Monday, 18 November 2019, 2:01 pm
Hamilton City Council


More than 6000 people took part in yesterday’s Lugton’s Round the Bridges, from first-timers and parents pushing prams to experienced runners and athletes – each taking home a medal and a feeling of achievement when they crossed the finish line. The race took participants along the Waikato River and across the city’s bridges, finishing on Victoria St.

Fancy dress costumes were aplenty, but spectators were particularly intrigued to see a wheelie bin bobbing up and down among the sea of runners.

But Jared Hatwell’s commitment to run the track dressed as a wheelie bin was as serious as the costume was whimsical. As the project manager for the city’s new kerbside rubbish and recycling service, the born and bred Hamiltonian says he decided to don the costume to raise awareness of the new service ahead of its official rollout in July 2020.

“Round the Bridges brings the whole of Hamilton together, so I thought I’d seize the opportunity to do something that would get everyone talking,” he says. “The rollout of our new rubbish and recycling service will be a game changer for residents and it’s worth making a fuss about – it will increase recycling options, keep our streets cleaner and reduce the amount of materials we send to landfill by a whopping 50%!”

Launching on 1 July next year, the new service will introduce separate wheelie bins for rubbish and recycling, a smaller food scraps bin and the existing recycling crate for glass only.

Jared says he’s proud to be involved in a project that will make a difference to all Hamiltonians, and he’s “chuffed” with his performance in the race too.

“Running in a costume was a bit of a challenge, but I’m stoked to have finished the 6km run in 0:38:40. The atmosphere was great, with lots of people cheering me on.”

For more information on the new smarter, greener and cleaner kerbside rubbish and recycling service and how it will help reduce the city’s waste footprint, visit fightthelandfill.co.nz or come along to the next Your Neighbourhood roadshow event at Minogue Park on Saturday 23 November, 10.30am to 1.30pm, to take an up-close look at the new bins.

