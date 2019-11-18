Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NMIT staff sharpen their skills for Christmas Celebration

Monday, 18 November 2019, 2:46 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council

NMIT staff sharpen their skills for Nelson's Christmas Celebration

18 November 2019


A team of dedicated Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology staff has volunteered to spend the first day of its holidays preparing a festive 3-course meal for Nelson’s Christmas Celebration.

Each year Nelson City Council organises a lunch for older people, including couples, who would otherwise be spending Christmas Day alone.

Complete with Christmas carols, a tree, cake, and a visit from Santa with presents, Deputy Mayor and organiser Judene Edgar says that it’s a very special occasion.

“There is always so much joy and cheer in the room, and we try to make it a really warm and welcoming day for everyone,” she says.

“We are delighted that NMIT has volunteered staff time and their catering skills to support this long-standing community event.”

Each year, thanks to the generosity of numerous local businesses and community groups, Council is able to provide an exceptional dining experience and this year will be no different.

Hospitality Services Manager Kate Neame says that “it’s a great opportunity and we jumped at the chance to be involved as it fits with our value of manaakitanga [hospitality].”

Along with Production and Catering Chef Rhys Van De Waardt, Kate says they’ve been busy planning a delicious lunch.

“It’s a great opportunity to give back to the community and to showcase all the work we’re doing in the hospitality sector at NMIT,” says Rhys.

Mayor Rachel Reese says NMIT is such an important organisation in our community and this is just another example of how much they do behind the scenes to support Nelson.

“I’m proud of this wonderful Nelson tradition and proud of NMIT for joining together with Council and local businesses to support our senior citizens.”

“I encourage any senior citizen who will be on their own over the Christmas holidays, to join us at this festive occasion.”

The celebration will be held Friday 20 December at Greenmeadows Centre in Stoke from 11.30am to 2pm.

Tickets are $15 and on sale now until 17 December from the Nelson City Council Customer Service Centre or the Stoke Library.

Guests must bring their tickets with them and people who need support must bring their caregiver, who will also need to buy a ticket.

The event is restricted to senior citizens, including couples, who will be spending Christmas alone. Transportation is available if required – this can be booked when purchasing your ticket.

If anyone wishes to make a donation, please contact the Nelson City Council on 03 546 0200.

ENDS


