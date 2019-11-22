Serious crash - Wainuiomata Hill, Lower Hutt



Emergency Services are responding to a serious crash on the Wainuiomata Hill.

Police were alerted to a car that rolled on Wainuiomata Road at around 2:50pm.

Initial reports state there are serious injuries.

The road will be closed.

We advise motorists to avoid the area or to expect delays.

