Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

The Duchess of Cornwall visits Battered Women’s Trust

Saturday, 23 November 2019, 2:08 pm
Press Release: Battered Women's Trust

The Duchess of Cornwall visits Battered Women’s Trust

The Duchess of Cornwall today visited Battered Women’s’ Trust, BWT, one of the largest women’s refuges in the South Island. The visit was specifically requested by the Duchess, as she is committed to raising the profile of family violence.

The Duchess listened to survivors of family violence, as well as to front-line advocates.
She learned about the journey of women, and children, from their first call to BWT’s 24/7 Crisis Line, potential access to a safe house, ongoing support and education about family violence issues, and how to keep safe.

CEO Lois Herbert said, “It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to meet with Her Royal Highness, and know that she is passionate about highlighting the issues surrounding family violence. With 1 in 3 women experiencing some form of physical or emotional violence in their life time, it’s vital that the message that family violence is not acceptable is continually highlighted in the media in order to effect behavioural change.

“It’s particularly important in Christchurch that we also recognise the ongoing effects for people traumatised by the earthquakes, especially young people.”

Battered Women’s Trust was founded in 1976 by a group of 40 women. Each year BWT supports over 1800 women and their children, helping them to feel empowered to lead safer lives, away from family violence. Beginning as a support group, today it offers a wide variety of services providing safety, advocacy, counselling and education to women and children who are victims of family violence. It is also a member of the National Collective of Independent Women’s Refuges.

BWT is also part of the Integrated Safety Response (ISR), a multi-agency approach to ensure the immediate safety of victims and children, and to work with perpetrators to prevent further violence. BWT is the lead provider for the local ISR collaboration, a group of 6 agencies, known as the Canterbury Whanau Safety Service (CWSS) Collaboration.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Battered Women's Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Compensating Afghan Civilian Casualties

Reportedly, there have been nine incidents resulting in 17 civilian deaths and injuries (seven of the dead were children) caused by ordnance left behind on what used to be the firing range of our Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) in Bamiyan province.

Given that the NZ Defence Force has needed to be hauled kicking and screaming into belatedly arranging an adequate clean-up of its old firing range… what would it take before New Zealand offers to pay compensation to the families of those who suffered death and injury from what was left behind on our watch? More>>

 

Fossil Fuel Investment: ACC Must Lead On Climate Change

As the largest publicly owned investor in New Zealand, the ACC board should divest from fossil fuels, demonstrating our leadership role on climate change, Green Party MP Chlöe Swarbrick said today. More>>

ALSO:

Total Officers, Up Less: Coalition's 1800 New Police Officers

The Coalition commitment to add 1800 new Police officers to frontline policing has been achieved with the graduation of 59 constables from the Royal New Zealand Police College today. More>>

ALSO:

Predator Free: $3.5m For New Pest Controls

New Zealand First is proud to announce the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) has allocated $3.5 million to develop innovative predator control approaches which will reduce the need for repeated 1080 use. More>>

ALSO:

Children's Day: Commissioner Calls For Govt Commitment

“Three decades on, we are able to celebrate some significant changes for children like the recent launch of a Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy. But we still have a long way to go to prioritise children’s rights.” More>>

ALSO:

Elections: Proposed Electorate Boundaries Released

The Representation Commission is proposing changes to half of New Zealand’s electorates and establishing a new electorate in south Auckland… More>>

ALSO:

"Effectively A Permanent Amnesty": Final Month For Gun Ban Compensation

The firearms buy-back comes to an end a month from today, but the police say the amnesty for returning banned guns will continue into next year and beyond. More>>

ALSO:


SPECIAL GUNS FOR FOREIGN SECURITY:


MORE ARMED POLICE:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 