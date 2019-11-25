Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Charities Receive Pre-Christmas Windfall

Monday, 25 November 2019, 11:30 am
Press Release: West Auckland Trusts

More than 50 Auckland charities and community groups will receive an unexpected windfall thanks to a grant from a local social enterprise.

Many of the 57 charities which had applied for funding for a range of health, education and environmental projects faced shortfalls with no certainty around when their full funding needs could be met.

An online platform was provided to allow more than 300,000 Kiwis to vote for the charities and community groups they felt were most deserving, with a maximum $1million cap.

Now the social enterprise will provide an additional $600,000 to ensure most of those groups who didn’t meet their complete funding needs will be able to complete their projects.

Amanda Cassidy spokesperson for ‘The Trusts’ West Auckland says the funding was originally earmarked for the distribution of household items, but instead has been used to further support local community groups.

She says the funding challenges faced by a wide range of groups in the region led to the largest number of applicants and recipients to date which was a factor in the decision to increase the size of the grant.

“Charities are faced with increasing pressure to meet funding needs, and the longer their projects are delayed the more the costs are increased.

“In the past, we have provided a range of household items such as smoke alarms and first aid kits for every household in the West Auckland region.

“This year will be the first time that we have been able to fulfil the funding goals of so many deserving organisations at once.

“We believe thousands of people in need will benefit from this expansion of the Million Dollar Mission programme and we may look to grow the programme in the future,” she says.

The 57 charities that applied for donations include: Hobsonville Point Primary School, Flanshaw Road School, Liston College, Whenuapai School, Asthma New Zealand Incorporated - Auckland Region, Silver Fern MotorSport Charitable Trust, Hobsonville School, Henderson South School, Rutherford Primary School, Green Bay School, Massey Primary School, Edmonton Primary School, Rudolf Steiner Schools (Titirangi) Trust , Laingholm Primary School, Auckland Kindergarten Association, Kelston Primary School, Rosebank School, Avondale Primary School, Konini School, LovingCare Kindergarten, Titirangi Playcentre, Summerland Primary School, Ranui School, Waitakere Primary School, Piha Surf Life Saving Club Incorporated, Waitakere Workers Educational Association trading as WEST: West Auckland Enterprise Skills and Training, Henderson High School, Bellyful West Auckland (Bellyful NZ Trust), Road Safety Education Limited, Sport Waitakere, Glendene School, Piha Volunteer Fire Brigade, St Paul's School, St Dominic's Catholic College, Te Kohanga Reo o te Marae o Hoani Waititi, SCOW, Swanson Playcentre, Oratia School, Matipo Primary School, Woodlands Park School, Laingholm Baptist Church, Glen Eden Athletic and Harriers Inc, Red Leap Theatre Charitable Trust Board, Diving Waitakere - The Auckland Diving Community Trust, The Whau River Catchment Trust, Waitakere Chinese Association, Bay Roskill Sports Club, Auckland Climbing Youth Development Club Incorporated, Massey Amateur Swimming Club, Kelston Community Hub, New Zealand Bird Rescue Charitable Trust, Waitakere Hindi Language and Cultural School, Te Kura Kaupapa Maori O Hoani Waititi Marae, Just Move Charitable Health Trust, Waitemata Table Tennis, West City Band, Inc. and Waitakere Auckland Brass Band.


