Additional bus lanes proposed for the city centre

26 November 2019



Auckland Transport is proposing to introduce a range of city centre road changes for new 24/7 bus lanes and other bus priority measures to accommodate new City Rail Link (CRL) works commencing in early 2020.

From 1 March 2020, the CRL project will close the intersection of Wellesley Street, Albert Street and Mayoral Drive for at least nine months. As works progress, the Victoria Street/Albert Street intersection will then close for at least 12 months from early 2021.

To ensure people can continue to travel in and around the city centre during these works, bus lanes are being proposed on additional roads to ensure buses are given priority.

Like others that already exist in the city centre, the proposed bus lanes on Queen Street, Victoria Street and Mayoral Drive will operate 24/7.

Pete Moth, Service Network Development Manager says that these bus lanes will be integral to keeping the city moving. “Each morning, 650 bus services travel into the city carrying on average 40 people, compared to the 30,000 cars with most of those only carrying one.

“These proposed changes will enable buses to bypass the Wellesley Street road closure while improving bus travel times, which is in line with our long-term vision for the city centre.”

As part of the of the proposed changes, 21 paid on-street car parking spaces will be removed to make way for 24/7 bus lanes. Most of these car parks are currently located in peak hour clearways.

Consultation closes 10 December.

For more information: https://at.govt.nz/projects-roadworks/bus-priority-measures-to-support-crl-works/

Editors notes:

People movement into the city centre during morning peal (7-9am) by different modes

Month Pedestrians Cyclists Car Bus Train Ferry Total People Movement by Car by PT by Ped & Cycle Oct 4320 1482 33436 21526 8310 4202 73276 46% 46% 8%





