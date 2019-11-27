Night lane closures for central median removal

A short section of Cobham Dr will be down to one lane each way overnight, so Hamilton City Council’s Ring Road project team can remove the central median strip.

Starting this weekend (1 December) our team will be working from 6.30pm until 6.30am (weather dependant) for approximately two weeks. This means Cobham Dr (SH1) between Cambridge Rd and Galloway St will be down to one lane each way.

People using this route are urged to be cautious when approaching and passing the worksite. The Council thanks you in advance for your patience.





