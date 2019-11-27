Parking for Ōwairaka Hui tomorrow

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority have issued the following update with regards to travelling to and from the maunga for tomorrow’s Hui. There is limited parking at the carpark at the tihi (summit) and it is unlikely that you will be able to park your car there.

We encourage people where possible to utilise public transport or to Uber or catch a taxi. If this is not possible we advise that you may have to find parking on the surrounding streets around Mt Albert Road and Summit Road.

Please also note that the Tūpuna Maunga Authority will be running shuttle buses up the hill from Owairaka Park on Owaiaraka Avenue to Summit Drive. If people would like to park near Owairaka Park and catch the shuttle please feel free. Please see map below.

The Timetable for tomorrow is as follows:

9:00am - Shuttle begins running people to and from the maunga

10:00am - Assemble at the main entrance gates at the end of Summit Drive, Mt Albert.

10:30am – Karanga. Whakawatea; procession onto the sports field near the main entrance.

