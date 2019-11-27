Homicide enquiry launched after Levin woman dies

The 90-year-old woman assaulted in Bath Street, Levin on 2 November has died, and a homicide investigation has been launched.

Three young women previously arrested in relation to this offending remain before the courts.

“The investigation is ongoing and we continue to make a number of enquiries," says Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan.

"The next stage of the investigation will be a post-mortem.”





