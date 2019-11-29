Arrest made in Māngere assault case

Police have arrested a man in connection with an alleged serious assault on a man in Māngere Town Centre on 20 October.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and will face a charge of wounding.

He is due to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Warrick Adkin, Investigations Manager for Counties Manukau West, says the arrest follows a thorough enquiry by investigators.

“Police would also like to thank those members of the public who came forward with information after the case featured on the Police Ten 7 programme last night,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Adkin.

