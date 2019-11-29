Arrest made in Māngere assault case
Friday, 29 November 2019, 11:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have arrested a man in connection with an alleged
serious assault on a man in Māngere Town Centre on 20
October.
A 23-year-old man has been arrested and will face
a charge of wounding.
He is due to appear in the Manukau
District Court today.
Detective Senior Sergeant Warrick
Adkin, Investigations Manager for Counties Manukau West,
says the arrest follows a thorough enquiry by
investigators.
“Police would also like to thank those
members of the public who came forward with information
after the case featured on the Police Ten 7 programme last
night,” says Detective Senior Sergeant
Adkin.
ENDS
