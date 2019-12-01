Fatal crash, Tirau
Sunday, 1 December 2019, 11:31 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Fatal crash, Tirau"
Please attribute to Bay of Plenty
Road Policing Manager Inspector Brent Crowe:
A man has
died following a single-vehicle crash in Tirau
yesterday.
The crash occurred on Prospect Avenue, near the
intersection with Ensor Place, about 10pm.
Initial
enquiries indicate the vehicle, a red 2001 Holden Commodore,
failed to negotiate a moderate left-hand bend.
It then
collided with a tree, causing extensive damage to the
vehicle.
The driver died at the scene and the only other
occupant, also a man, was flown to Waikato Hospital in
critical condition.
Police are appealing for any
information or sightings of this vehicle in the Tirau area,
along with a late model white Honda SUV, which was seen
leaving the crash site.
It is thought to be fitted with
black roof rack runners, dark tinted windows and a
registration contained the letter ‘E’.
Anyone with
information is urged to contact Tokoroa Police via
105.
ENDS
