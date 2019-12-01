Fatal crash, Tirau

Please attribute to Bay of Plenty Road Policing Manager Inspector Brent Crowe:

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Tirau yesterday.

The crash occurred on Prospect Avenue, near the intersection with Ensor Place, about 10pm.

Initial enquiries indicate the vehicle, a red 2001 Holden Commodore, failed to negotiate a moderate left-hand bend.

It then collided with a tree, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

The driver died at the scene and the only other occupant, also a man, was flown to Waikato Hospital in critical condition.

Police are appealing for any information or sightings of this vehicle in the Tirau area, along with a late model white Honda SUV, which was seen leaving the crash site.

It is thought to be fitted with black roof rack runners, dark tinted windows and a registration contained the letter ‘E’.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Tokoroa Police via 105.

