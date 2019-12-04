Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wairau Valley bridge, SH63, remaining closed

Wednesday, 4 December 2019, 2:00 pm
Press Release: NZTA

4 December 2019

Wairau Valley bridge, SH63, remaining closed due to slow floodwater subsidence and highway damage

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is keeping part of SH63 through the Wairau Valley and over The Wash bridge closed today as floodwaters still cover large parts of the highway and parts have been damaged by flooding.

The highway links Renwick, near Blenheim, to St Arnaud and SH6 (to Nelson) at Kawatiri Junction.

“Several sections of the Wairau Valley highway near the bridge are damaged so once it reopens, possibly on Thursday afternoon this week, it will be down to one lane in some areas with traffic management. We will need to do some emergency repairs to the highway before Christmas,” says Andrew James, System Manager for the Transport Agency, Top of the South.

Transport Agency road crews have closed the highway at Kowhai Point Camping Area, east of the bridge, with a “soft” closure (ie residents are able to access their properties, but there is no through traffic) at Korere-Tophouse Rd intersection, closer to St Arnaud, on the other side of the river.

“The road has been badly damaged in a number of places as a result of the high velocity of the water during Tuesday’s torrential rain with floodwaters across the road,” says Mr James.

“The water level is continuing to drop but only slowly. The water level is likely to remain high for most of today, restricting our ability to fully assess the damage or undertake any temporary or permanent repairs.

“This means we are unlikely to reopen this stretch of highway until Thursday afternoon at the earliest, however people can check the link on our website for updates.”

Once the highway reopens, people should build in extra time for their journey over The Wash bridge until more permanent repairs can be done in coming days.

Updates on the Wairau Valley highway, “The Wash” bridge closure, SH63 St Arnaud: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/283548

ends


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Stoking Fears About Cannabis Law Reform

It was always going to be hard to have a rational debate on cannabis reform. Far easier for politicians to win votes by stoking alarm.

With National and New Zealand First already competing for the “who’s the toughest sheriff in town” badge at Election 2020, their law’n’order posturing is going to make it extremely hard to discuss how the harms and injustices being perpetuated by the current system can best be addressed.

The reality is that the current policy of absolute prohibition has failed. More>>

 

Pike River: Next Phase Of Recovery Underway

“Fresh air will be pumped into the Pike River Mine drift this week, following acceptance of the plan for re-entry beyond the 170m barrier by New Zealand’s independent health and safety regulator WorkSafe." More>>

ALSO:

Peters Stoic: Russia On Afghan Firing Range Deaths

The foreign minister won't be calling in the Russian ambassador concerning comments made about New Zealand soldiers in Afghanistan. In a media briefing late last month, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said New Zealand must investigate crimes against civilians. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Call: Online Crisis Response Workshop In Wellington

Governments and tech companies are holding a two-day workshop, hosted by YouTube/Google in Wellington, to test the Christchurch Call Shared Crisis Response Protocol. More>>

(At Least From Individuals): All-Stages Urgency To Ban Foreign Donations

The Bill contains a minimal threshold of $50, to ensure that small-scale fundraising activities such as bucket donations and whip-rounds won’t be affected. But big donations will be gone... More>>

ALSO:

Privacy Breach: Police On Firearm Buyback Data Leak

We can confirm that a dealer with legitimate access to the online notification platform for the firearm buy-back programme has been able to view details of firearms owners... We have been able to identify the error back to an update made by our vendor last week which provided dealers a higher level of access to the notifications database. The update was not authorised by Police. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Likely PPPs In Labour’s Infrastructure Plans

The same argument that Robertson has been making (ie, that this is a good time to launch these projects, while interest rates are so low) should apply equally to why it would make more sense for the government to borrow the money to build them itself. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 