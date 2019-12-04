Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Summer Nights to Celebrate 10 Years of Community Events

Wednesday, 4 December 2019, 3:17 pm
Press Release: Stratford District Council

4 December 2019

Summer Nights to Celebrate 10 Years on the Community Events Calendar

Stratford district is set to celebrate the 10th year of the popular free community events fondly known as ‘Summer Nights’.

On Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 January 2020, you’re invited to help celebrate Summer Nights’ 10th birthday with a weekend of music and movies.

Director Community Services Kate Whareaitu says, “Ten years is a special milestone, and we can’t thank the community enough for getting behind this event and giving us the opportunity to make it happen every summer.”

“We are thrilled to have local Taranaki musicians help us celebrate in 2020, with The Slacks headlining our concert on Saturday evening, with support from Blistered Fingers and Just Us. The talented Dance Project team will be entertaining the crowd in between sets,” said Ms Whareaitu.

“Take some time out on the Sunday to chill in front of the big screen. With three films to choose from, there is something for the whole family to enjoy,” said Ms Whareaitu.

The Summer Nights Concert will be on Saturday 19 January 2020, and kicks off at 2.30pm with Just Us, followed by Blistered Fingers at 3.45pm and then The Slacks at 5pm.

The Summer Nights Movies will be on the next day, Sunday 19 January 2020, starting from 12noon. Choose from three films including, The Greatest Showman (PG), Toy Story 4 (G) and Bumblebee (PG-13), or settle in for a full day of watching all three.

Both events will be held at the Ted McCullough Rhododendron Dell in King Edward Park, Stratford. Food and drinks will be available to purchase at both events, and people are welcome to bring their own picnic.

Follow Stratford District Council’s Facebook page or check the website www.stratford.govt.nz for more information and all the latest event details.

Special thanks to the TSB Community Trust for once again sponsoring this community event.


ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Stratford District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Stoking Fears About Cannabis Law Reform

It was always going to be hard to have a rational debate on cannabis reform. Far easier for politicians to win votes by stoking alarm.

With National and New Zealand First already competing for the “who’s the toughest sheriff in town” badge at Election 2020, their law’n’order posturing is going to make it extremely hard to discuss how the harms and injustices being perpetuated by the current system can best be addressed.

The reality is that the current policy of absolute prohibition has failed. More>>

 

Pike River: Next Phase Of Recovery Underway

“Fresh air will be pumped into the Pike River Mine drift this week, following acceptance of the plan for re-entry beyond the 170m barrier by New Zealand’s independent health and safety regulator WorkSafe." More>>

ALSO:

Peters Stoic: Russia On Afghan Firing Range Deaths

The foreign minister won't be calling in the Russian ambassador concerning comments made about New Zealand soldiers in Afghanistan. In a media briefing late last month, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said New Zealand must investigate crimes against civilians. More>>

ALSO:

(At Least From Individuals): All-Stages Urgency To Ban Foreign Donations

The Bill contains a minimal threshold of $50, to ensure that small-scale fundraising activities such as bucket donations and whip-rounds won’t be affected. But big donations will be gone... More>>

ALSO:

Privacy Breach: Police On Firearm Buyback Data Leak

We can confirm that a dealer with legitimate access to the online notification platform for the firearm buy-back programme has been able to view details of firearms owners... We have been able to identify the error back to an update made by our vendor last week which provided dealers a higher level of access to the notifications database. The update was not authorised by Police. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Likely PPPs In Labour’s Infrastructure Plans

The same argument that Robertson has been making (ie, that this is a good time to launch these projects, while interest rates are so low) should apply equally to why it would make more sense for the government to borrow the money to build them itself. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Alleged Sins Of NZ First

Be it the scandals he has uncovered (eg the Winebox) or the scandals he has featured in… Peters is, as they say, good copy. He sells newspapers, as the Dominion-Post showed yet again the other day when it put its revelations about the New Zealand First Foundation on its front page. More>>

Gun Law Changes: Time Extension For Those In Exemption Processes

Regulations that take effect tomorrow will ensure firearms owners who have already started a specific exemptions based process for their prohibited items will continue to be legally protected after 20 December 2019. More>>

Walking: Safer Speed Limits For Schools

The Government is delivering on its commitment to make streets safer for kids to walk and cycle to school, by reducing speed limits to a maximum of 40 km/h around urban schools and 60 km/h around rural schools. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 