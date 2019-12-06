DOC disappointed at biker’s risky behaviour

A mountain biker caught cycling through the construction site in the closed area on the Paparoa Track yesterday may be prosecuted.

Greymouth Operations Manager, Shane Hall says the man had spent the previous night at the Moonlight Tops Hut and admitted that he knew the track was shut. He said he wanted to complete it anyway, passing “Do not Proceed” signs along the way.

“It’s really disappointing that this person ignored the closure of this section of the track. By entering an active construction site, he put himself and our contractors at risk.

A law enforcement investigation into this breach is underway and could result in a prosecution. DOC is monitoring the track closely and our warranted officer was able to easily locate the offender,” says Shane.

Entering a closed area on public conservation land is an offence under the Conservation Act. Breaches of the Conservation Act can result in a fine of up to $100,000 and/or up to 1 year’s imprisonment.

