Serious crash, Hapuku, Kaikoura
Friday, 6 December 2019, 3:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on
State Highway One, Hapuku, Kaikoura.
Police were called to
the crash, involving two vehicles, around 3.15pm.
Initial
indications are multiple people have received serious
injuries.
The road is blocked and motorists are advised to
avoid the area if
possible.
