Media Release 2 – Heavy Rain Event West Coast
06 December 2019
1800 hrs
West Coast Heavy Rain Event
West Coast Civil Defence Emergency Management Group and Westland District Council continues to closely monitor the heavy rain event affecting the West Coast region.
SH6 Haast to Makarora has been closed due to a large slip at Clarke Bluff and an update on this closure will be issued at 5:00pm tomorrow, Saturday 7th December.
SH6 Fox Glacier to Haast road is closed and an update is expected at 9:00am tomorrow.
We advise people to consider travel options and keep up to date on state highway status at the NZTA site: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic
Westland Civil Defence Local Controller, Simon Bastion said “We will continue to monitor the situation in our emergency operations centre overnight.”
Further heavy rain is expected early tomorrow morning until around 1.00pm. People can keep up to date with the weather forecast here: https://www.metservice.com