Media Release 2 – Heavy Rain Event West Coast

06 December 2019 1800 hrs West Coast Heavy Rain Event West Coast Civil Defence Emergency Management Group and Westland District Council continues to closely monitor the heavy rain event affecting the West Coast region. SH6 Haast to Makarora has been closed due to a large slip at Clarke Bluff and an update on this closure will be issued at 5:00pm tomorrow, Saturday 7th December. SH6 Fox Glacier to Haast road is closed and an update is expected at 9:00am tomorrow. We advise people to consider travel options and keep up to date on state highway status at the NZTA site: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic Westland Civil Defence Local Controller, Simon Bastion said “We will continue to monitor the situation in our emergency operations centre overnight.” Further heavy rain is expected early tomorrow morning until around 1.00pm. People can keep up to date with the weather forecast here: https://www.metservice.com

Madrid Climate Talks: Decade Ending 2019 Likely To Be Hottest On Record

Exceptional global heat driven by greenhouse gas emissions mean this decade will most likely go down as the warmest on record, according to the World Meteorological Organization...

The agency also finds that 2019 is on track to be the second or third warmest year in history, with the global average temperature during January through October, roughly 1.1 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial era.

“If we do not take urgent climate action now, then we are heading for a temperature increase of more than 3°C by the end of the century, with ever more harmful impacts on human wellbeing.” More>>