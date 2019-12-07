State Highway 1, Rangitata Bridge closed due to flooding

"State Highway 1, Rangitata Bridge closed due to flooding - State Highway 1, Rangitata Bridge closed - Canterbury"

A number of areas along State Highway 1 in Canterbury are closed due to flooding.

State Highway 1 at the Rangitata bridge and the State Highway 72 bridge near Arundel are closed.

Currently there are no diversions in place.

People are asked to avoid the area due to the flooding risk.

For further information regarding weather related road closures in your area please contact NZTA or your local council.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

