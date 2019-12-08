Fatal incident in Ohaupo
Sunday, 8 December 2019, 4:17 pm
"Fatal incident in Ohaupo "
A child has died following an
incident involving a vehicle at an address on Hams Road in
Ohaupo.
Police received the report at 2.50pm.
Enquiries
are ongoing to establish the circumstances.
No other
updates are available at the moment.
