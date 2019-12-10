Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tuesday, 10 December 2019
Tuesday 10 December 2019

Discover what’s new and exciting at Central Districts Field Days


From farming to food, fencing to freestyle FMX, there’s more than enough to fill your boots at the 27th annual Central Districts Field Days.


Between 19 - 21 March more than 27,000 people are expected to flock to Manfield in Fielding for New Zealand’s largest regional agricultural show. The show is open from 9am - 4.30pm daily (closing at 4pm on the final day).


Central Districts Field Days provides best in farming today, the latest in innovation, viticulture & horticulture, forestry, health, lifestyle and sustainable living in the rural heartland of the North Island. Attendees can access special deals exclusive to the event and have the chance to meet and talk with sellers and exhibitors.


The site spans 33 hectares, showcasing more than 600 exhibitors. Tickets are on sale now - skip the queues and save with early bird pricing from just $15 until 4 February 2020 (entry will be $20 at the gate).


Event Manager Henry McLernon says the event is a one-stop shop for those working in New Zealand’s primary industries. “Visitors can connect and discover the latest in technology and innovation, designed to help deliver better business solutions and increase profitability.


“It’s also a safe and fun family day out with plenty of entertainment on offer - there’s something for everyone,” says McLernon.


New elements include a dedicated forestry hub and an agri careers showcase designed to attract students to the sector. At the Forestry Hub a series of speakers will give talks on carbon, farm forestry, industry safety, forest investments and training. It will feature machine driving simulators for the public to try, kids games, loaded log trucks, competitions and all you need to know about the forestry industry.


Elsewhere at the show visitors can watch fencing, excavating, and freestyle motorbike competitions, along with an airforce solo aircraft aerobatic display on 21 March. A range of top notch regional food and local brews are on offer at the event’s cuisine pavilion and premium food court.


Connect, discover and experience the best of New Zealand’s primary industries at the Central District Field Days. For tickets, exhibitor and visitor information visit www.cdfielddays.co.nz.


