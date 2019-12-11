Lifejackets – no excuses
Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 1:34 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Regional Council
Media Release
4 December 2019
Lifejackets – no
excuses
With summer in full flow with beautiful long
days and heat pushing families to the water, it’s time to
remember to wear lifejackets.
Hawke’s Bay’s
Harbourmaster, Captain Martin Moore, says lifejackets save
lives, and there’s no excuse for not wearing
them.
“Most accidents happen without warning on vessels
that are 6m or less, so there’s not much time to grab a
lifejacket, let alone put it on,” says Martin.
On
average, each year 19 or 20 people die in recreational
boating accidents in New Zealand waters. Research shows that
not wearing a lifejacket is the leading risk factor, and
other key risks include not carrying two forms of waterproof
communications, not checking the weather, and drinking
alcohol.
“Even one boatie drowning on our waters is too
many, and we can reduce that number so easily if everyone
wears lifejackets, takes two waterproof ways to call for
help, checks the weather forecast, and avoids
alcohol.”
Skippers are legally responsible for carrying
a correctly-sized lifejacket for each person on board, and
making sure they are worn on any vessel at times of
heightened danger, such as in high waves. Maritime rules
require the skipper to ensure that lifejackets are worn in
situations of heightened risk, such as when crossing a bar,
in rough water, during an emergency, and by
non-swimmers.
“Before you get a lifejacket think about
what you’ll use it for, because it’s important to have
the right type. Consider the type of water activity you do,
the distance from shore you intend to go, and the kinds of
conditions you are likely to encounter,” says Martin
For
more information about safety on the water head
to hbrc.govt.nz and search
#harbourmaster.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
PM's Statement: Deadly Eruption Of Whakaari / White Island
At this stage, we can confirm that amongst those currently listed as missing or injured are New Zealanders who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. That is to the best of our knowledge.
To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time, and in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside kiwis who were hosting you here. We grieve with you, and we grieve with them... More>>
Police Update: Work Continues On Recovery; Clarification On Investigation
Police has been working with Defence and Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) to determine conditions on the island including gas levels in the atmosphere, so that we can understand the nature of the current conditions...
Police can also confirm we have commenced an investigation into the circumstances of the deaths and injuries on Whakaari / White Island... To correct an earlier statement, it is too early to confirm whether there will also be a criminal investigation. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Eruption And Tourism Safety
Adventure tourism is a central theme in New Zealand tourism, and by definition, adventure always includes a certain level of risk. That said, New Zealand itself is also at risk of being seen as a tourism destination where commercial factors – rather than safety factors – are routinely allowed to determine the point where the boundary line of acceptable risk is being drawn. More>>