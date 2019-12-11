West Coast Heavy Rain Event

11 December 2019



The Westland Emergency Operations Centre is standing down for this event and the Recovery plan is being implemented.

From today there is a reduced presence in Franz Josef from supporting agencies. We have had great support from the NZ Emergency Management Assistance Team along with local Civil Defence staff and volunteers.

The event has had wide spread impact that involves a number of businesses. There are considerable consequences from this event moving into recovery, and we need to ensure that the appropriate agencies are fully engaged.

There is work underway to implement the support package that was announced by National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for the Mayoral Relief fund.

We advise people to consider travel options and keep up to date on state highway status at the NZTA site: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

The main network power supply has been restored to all South Westland areas however consumers are asked to please continue to conserve electricity usage until further notice.

Chorus have advised that all telecommunications are now fully restored. Any consumers still experiencing faults are advised to report these though the usual process.

