Who shot Miss Lucy?

Senior Sergeant Jennifer Hansen, Response Manager, Wairarapa Police:

Wairarapa Police want to identify the person who shot a pet cat in Masterton last night.

The owners of Miss Lucy, a ginger Cornish Rex, called Police after she returned home at about 10.10pm with a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

Miss Lucy was taken to Vet Services in Masterton to have the large wound treated.

Subsequent x-rays found multiple bullet fragments in both her front and rear legs.

Miss Lucy had surgery this morning.

The bullet tore through muscle and there are a number of bullet fragments remaining.

It is expected she will take weeks to recover.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact the Wairarapa Police on 06 370 0300, anononymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111or via 105 referencing file number: 191216/7601.





© Scoop Media

