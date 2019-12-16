Who shot Miss Lucy?
Monday, 16 December 2019, 4:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Senior Sergeant Jennifer Hansen, Response Manager,
Wairarapa Police:
Wairarapa Police want to
identify the person who shot a pet cat in Masterton last
night.
The owners of Miss Lucy, a ginger Cornish Rex,
called Police after she returned home at about 10.10pm with
a gunshot wound to her abdomen.
Miss Lucy was taken to Vet
Services in Masterton to have the large wound
treated.
Subsequent x-rays found multiple bullet fragments
in both her front and rear legs.
Miss Lucy had surgery
this morning.
The bullet tore through muscle and there
are a number of bullet fragments remaining.
It is expected
she will take weeks to recover.
Police are asking for
anyone with information to contact the Wairarapa Police on
06 370 0300, anononymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111or via 105 referencing file number: 191216/7601.
