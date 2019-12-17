Police appeal for information following suspicious fire
Tuesday, 17 December 2019, 8:01 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Hamilton Police are appealing for information following a
suspicious fire in a building in Hamilton on 15 December.
Police and Fire and Emergency NZ were called to the
address on Victoria Street around 2:45pm.
The fire, that
appears to have been deliberately lit, spread to the second
floor and the roof of the building, gutting the upper floor
and causing part of the roof to collapse.
There were no
reports of any injuries.
Police have CCTV footage of a
man who may have been involved in the incident.
Police
would like to speak to anyone who may recognise this man or
the clothing he is wearing.
Police would also like to
speak to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area
around the time of the fire, or who has information which
can assist.
They can contact Hamilton Police on 105
quoting file number 191215/7359 or report anonymously via
Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
