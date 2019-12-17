Sandbags to be removed as clean-up continues

With water levels falling further, Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is scheduling the removal of sandbags from Queenstown and Wānaka’s CBD areas from today.

The removal process is essentially the same as the pickup one, but in reverse: sandbags should be taken back to the location from which they were collected and the sand emptied on the ground within marked off, coned areas. Skip bins will be delivered to the locations for the disposal of unused bags and the sand will be removed by truck.

QLDC will also be removing the waterfront concrete wave barriers shortly, and is hoping to reopen any remaining roads and carparks by the end of the week.

A number of tracks and trails remain closed. We will provide an update by the end of the week detailing what will remain closed over the Christmas break, such as parks and reserves, trails and toilets.

The lakefront clean-ups removed significant amounts of debris over the weekend. QLDC would like to extend a big thankyou to all the volunteers who helped in Wānaka at the end of last week.

ENDS|KUA MUTU.

ends

© Scoop Media

