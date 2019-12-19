Arrest made in relation to trailer thefts

Police have arrested a 28-year-old woman in relation to a burglary on Tararua Road, Horowhenua.

Seven trailers were taken from Trayla Trailers on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 December.

Two of the trailers have been recovered and Police are working to locate five others.

“This is unacceptable behaviour that causes financial damage to retailers,” says Detective Sergeant David Wilson.

“Police believe other people were involved in this incident and we are following strong lines of enquiry to locate them.

“We would like to thank members of the public for the information provided to Police so far.”

Anyone with information that may assist this investigation is encouraged to call 105.

The woman will appear Palmerston North District Court today.

