Celebrate Summer in the Sanctuary at ZEALANDIA

ZEALANDIA is holding a celebration of summer with a suite of programmes and events for all ages.

Nature is in full flight during summer, so it’s the perfect time for Wellingtonians to come and experience ZEALANDIA and take inspiration from nature.

Nature Day is back, not once but twice, on Sunday 19 and 26 January, with free entry for children under 18. A range of activities will be available to inspire curious minds, including storytellers, conservation games, artists, jewellery making plus lots more. All activities are free and drop in.

In addition, there are holiday workshops for older children including: puppet-making, jewellery-making, cyanotypes, zine-making, and improv storytelling. Charges apply for these bookable workshops.

For adults, there will be kokedama workshops to create moss-balls with native plants; and an introduction to taxidermy with non-native birds.

There’s something for everyone at ZEALANDIA this summer.

To find out more see: www.visitzealandia.com/Events

