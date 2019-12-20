QLDC Proposes New Wānaka Wetland Area

A Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) proposed new stormwater catchment solution and wetland area in Wānaka is in positive preliminary discussions with Otago Fish & Game Council.

Stormwater and sediment levels entering Bullock Creek has long been a concern for many Wānaka locals including the Friends of Bullock Creek, and Otago Fish & Game. At a meeting between QLDC and Otago Fish & Game, the concept of taking wider catchment stormwater and surplus storm event water from the Alpha Ridge development to the lake via a proposed wetland in the Stone Street area.

QLDC Chief Engineer Ulrich Glasner confirmed that discussions are at a very early stage but the positive response from Otago Fish & Game was very encouraging.

“After a recent review of the Alpha Ridge stormwater solution, and the wider catchment area, the developer agreed to work with us to further improve the performance of the system. We have been working with them on a new solution which has led us to this proposal,” said Mr Glasner.

“The concept will aim to deliver clear water into the lake whilst continuing to retain sediment and protect pre-development flows into Bullock Creek.”

Mayor Jim Boult was delighted to see progress on this issue which had clearly been of concern to many in the Wanaka community.

“Solving a challenge like this takes some really innovative thinking and a collaborative approach. I’m excited by this creative approach and would like to thank Otago Fish & Game for their positive response to this proposal. I look forward to seeing this partnership bring benefit to Bullock Creek and water flows into the lake,” said Mayor Boult.

Otago Fish & Game Council Chief Executive Ian Hadland said that the proposal would have an impact on Fish & Game owned land but its first priority was to the creek, the wetlands springs and the community lower down Bullock Creek itself. Acknowledgement of the issue had been an important first step in working towards a solution.

“The discussions are at a very early stage and there won’t be any agreement for use of Fish & Game land until there is certainty that what is proposed will protect Bullock Creek and the community from the discharge of sediment and nutrients contained in stormwater flows.”

QLDC will be progressing the project in the New Year and bringing together key stakeholders and progressing the project in January 2020. Further details will be provided thereafter to advise the community and interested parties of the project design and final location.





