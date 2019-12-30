Tasman Police looking for missing Motueka man David Elcock
Monday, 30 December 2019, 6:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Tasman District Police are looking for help from the public
to locate Motueka man David Elcock, who has been reported
missing.
David is 65 years old and was last known to be in
the Greymouth or Reefton area in late November.
It is
believed David may be travelling in a silver Mitsubishi Colt
hatchback registration number FUD167.
David is of medium
to thin build and is 170cm in height.
If you have seen
David or his vehicle in recent weeks please call Police on
105.
