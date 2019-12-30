Arrests made & witnesses sought following disorder incident
Monday, 30 December 2019, 8:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
New Plymouth Police are investigating following a disorder
incident in Westown this afternoon.
The incident involving
seven people occurred at around 5pm in the area of Tukapa
Street and Wrantage Street.
No-one was treated at the
scene by emergency services for any injuries as a result of
the incident.
Police have made two arrests with two men
aged 21 and 24 charged with possession of an offensive
weapon.
With the investigation ongoing Police would like
to hear from any witnesses to the disorder incident or
anyone who may have video footage of the events.
If you
can assist with the investigation please call 105 quoting
file number 191230/8343, information can also be shared
anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
