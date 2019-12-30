Arrests made & witnesses sought following disorder incident

New Plymouth Police are investigating following a disorder incident in Westown this afternoon.

The incident involving seven people occurred at around 5pm in the area of Tukapa Street and Wrantage Street.

No-one was treated at the scene by emergency services for any injuries as a result of the incident.

Police have made two arrests with two men aged 21 and 24 charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

With the investigation ongoing Police would like to hear from any witnesses to the disorder incident or anyone who may have video footage of the events.

If you can assist with the investigation please call 105 quoting file number 191230/8343, information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.





