Beehive Need To Lead By Example

The Taxpayers’ Union says the Beehive need to lead by example, following reports of more than $50,000 spent upgrading video conferencing equipment and furniture in the Prime Minister’s office.

Taxpayers’ Union Campaign Manager, Connor Molloy, says:

“This is a bad look for the Government, and an own goal.

“This spending, on top of the Prime Minister’s failure to prevent unjustified pay hikes for MPs - while the average household’s real income is going backwards - is hypocritical.”

