Investigation continues into Papatoetoe deaths

Police continue to investigate the events surrounding the deaths of two people who were located at a Papatoetoe address yesterday morning.

Police officers remain present at the property on Sunnyside Crescent as the scene examination continues.

A four-year-old boy remains in hospital in a critical condition this morning.

Post mortems are taking place for both of the deceased today and Police will not be identifying those who have died until the formal identification process has been completed.

Detective Inspector Colin Higson from Counties Manukau Police says Police acknowledge that this is a tragic incident that has shocked many people in the community.

“Police are supporting the families of those involved who are understandably devastated at what has occurred.

“We have spoken to a number of people as part of our ongoing enquiries and we want to thank the local community for their assistance with our investigation.

“I want to reiterate that Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this event,” says Detective Inspector Higson.





© Scoop Media

