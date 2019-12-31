Investigation continues into Papatoetoe deaths
Tuesday, 31 December 2019, 10:20 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police continue to investigate the events surrounding the
deaths of two people who were located at a Papatoetoe
address yesterday morning.
Police officers remain present
at the property on Sunnyside Crescent as the scene
examination continues.
A four-year-old boy remains in
hospital in a critical condition this morning.
Post
mortems are taking place for both of the deceased today and
Police will not be identifying those who have died until the
formal identification process has been
completed.
Detective Inspector Colin Higson from Counties
Manukau Police says Police acknowledge that this is a tragic
incident that has shocked many people in the
community.
“Police are supporting the families of those
involved who are understandably devastated at what has
occurred.
“We have spoken to a number of people as part
of our ongoing enquiries and we want to thank the local
community for their assistance with our
investigation.
“I want to reiterate that Police are not
seeking anyone else in relation to this event,” says
Detective Inspector Higson.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
RNZ: New Year Honours: Sporting Greats Among Knights And Dames
Six new knights and dames, including Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and economist Professor Dame Marilyn Waring, have been created in today's New Year's Honours List. The list of 180 recipients - 91 women and 89 men - leans heavily on awards for community service, arts and the media, health and sport.
Among the top honours recipients are Justice Joe Williams, the first Maori judge of the Supreme Court, former All Black coach Steve Hansen and disabilities advocate Robert Martin, who is believed to be the first New Zealand knight with learning disabilities. The three become Knight Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit. More>>