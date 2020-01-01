Update - Search for Petr Mandik
Wednesday, 1 January 2020, 10:10 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have located and recovered a body believed to be that
of 50-year-old Petr Mandik.
Mr Mandik was last seen
travelling to Mount Cook National Park on Friday 13
December.
While formal identification is yet to take
place, Police believe the body to be that of Mr
Mandik.
The body was located at the bottom of the Haast
Ridge yesterday afternoon, December 31, where it was then
recovered.
We extend our condolences to his family.
The
matter will be referred to the Coroner.
