Homicide investigation following death near Waihi Beach

A homicide investigation is underway at Waihi Beach following the death of a man early this morning.

Police attended reports of disorder on Seaforth Road, Bowentown, shortly before 1am.

On arrival they located a man in a critical condition.

Emergency medical treatment was administered, however he died at the scene.

A scene guard remains in place.

