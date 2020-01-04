Urgent: Boil Water Notice for Kawerau residents



A routine sampling result of the Kawerau District Council drinking water supply has shown the presence of E.coli bacteria.

All residents connected to the Kawerau District Council water supply are advised to boil all tap water intended for consumption - for example, drinking, cooking and brushing teeth.

Bring tap water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and then let it cool before using.

Heating water to a full rolling boiling for one minute will make it safe to consume.

No boiling or treatment is required for other usages such as washing clothes or taking a bath or shower.





