Urgent: Boil Water Notice for Kawerau residents
Saturday, 4 January 2020, 2:39 pm
Press Release: Bay of Plenty District Health Board
A routine sampling result of the Kawerau District
Council drinking water supply has shown the presence of
E.coli bacteria.
All residents connected to the
Kawerau District Council water supply are advised to boil
all tap water intended for consumption - for example,
drinking, cooking and brushing teeth.
Bring tap
water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute,
and then let it cool before using.
Heating water to
a full rolling boiling for one minute will make it safe to
consume.
No boiling or treatment is required for
other usages such as washing clothes or taking a bath or
shower.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
RNZ: New Year Honours: Sporting Greats Among Knights And Dames
Six new knights and dames, including Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and economist Professor Dame Marilyn Waring, have been created in today's New Year's Honours List. The list of 180 recipients - 91 women and 89 men - leans heavily on awards for community service, arts and the media, health and sport.
Among the top honours recipients are Justice Joe Williams, the first Maori judge of the Supreme Court, former All Black coach Steve Hansen and disabilities advocate Robert Martin, who is believed to be the first New Zealand knight with learning disabilities. The three become Knight Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit. More>>