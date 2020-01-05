Fatal incident, Waihi Beach, Western Bay of Plenty

Saturday 5 January, 2020

One person has died following an incident at a property at Waihi Beach, Western Bay of Plenty this evening.

Emergency services were alerted around 10.15pm.

Police would like to reassure members of the public that this was an isolated incident.

A number of people are assisting Police with their enquires.

Further information will be released when it becomes available.





