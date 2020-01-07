Water incident, Whakatane
Tuesday, 7 January 2020, 4:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a water-related incident at
Whakatane Heads.
Emergency services were advised shortly
after 2pm that a person had been pulled from the water in a
critical condition.
Medical attention was administered but
the person died at the
scene.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations